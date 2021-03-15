Categories
Space

ISRO creates radar for the US-India satellite mission partnership and recently shipped to NASA

Different space companies are achieving milestones every day and making the future of the space industry interesting. The Indian Space Research Organization recently shipped the S-band radar to the NASA headquarters. This invention is a collaborative venture between ISRO and NASA, where India produces an S-band while NASA develops the L-band for the NISAR Mission (Nasa-Isro Synthetic Aperture Radar). The NISAR satellite comprises two dual-frequency bands whose main goal is to observe the planet’s landscape and other global features, maintaining a high resolution.

In NASA’s official statement, the agency explained that the NISAR mission would capture the planet’s ever-changing ecosystems, ice masses, and dynamic surfaces, giving information about natural disasters and rising sea levels and hosts many applications. This mission involves two well-connected frequency bands, the L-band and the S-band, where the radar will map the earth surface less than a centimetre with a 12-days regular when ascending and descending.

Recently, ISRO sent the radar to NASA headquarters to allow their development team to integrate the L-band. The process is complex, and it will take NASA months to complete, while ISRO expects the complete version by April next year. ISRO will take several measures, including testing, to ensure that the satellite is function before sending it into space.

The NISAR satellite is the world’s most expensive satellite currently existing, with an investment of over 5000 rupees crore. Good things come to people who invest more, and this satellite deserves all the praise. It will work on improving different sectors helping customers find solutions to existing problems.

This partnership dates back to 2014, September 30th, in Canada, between a NASA administrator and then chairman of ISRO. The NISAR satellite is scheduled to launch by the end of 2022 from the ISRO Sriharikota spaceport. This launch centre is in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore District, located 100km north of Chennai. Unlike other earth observation satellite, NISAR will use advanced radar imaging to detect and determine the planet most complex processes.

NASA explained that this mission would help people manage natural resources better and avoid disasters. Also, scientists will get reliable and accurate data to work with and understand some of the earth’s complex processes. Another major sector that this satellite will assist is climate change. It will learn different ecosystems trends and will have an impact on climate change. The data will come in handy in the coming years as the world works on transiting clean energy. With the data, experts can learn of the areas to prioritise and if the changes they implement are functional or a failure. The ISRO-NASA partnership is something all are looking up to hoping for innovations and a brighter future.

Space Technology

Fleets of radar satellites monitoring movements on earth better

Having the ability to watch all the happenings of the planet via space is no secret a blessing. East Africa is popularly known as the cradle of humanity, but even this geologically active region has some volcanoes rising. For years, few of them were under close monitoring for warnings of a potential eruption. Still, experts were confident that they were dormant until Juliet Biggs took a closer look at the situation.

Juliet Biggs is a popular geophysicist from the University of Bristol who uses the Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar technique to detect Earth surface movements. Together with her team, she took a series of studies to analyze East African volcanoes from satellite data. Her report indicates that fourteen of these volcanoes have been shrinking or growing for the last five years. This fact proves that there is either magma or water flowing to the underground, and the volcanoes are not entirely dormant.

Biggs stated that the data has changed how experts view these volcanoes from something sleeping to something active. One of the Corbetti volcano volcanoes in Ethiopia, where the country has placed this volcano in its geological hazard monitoring network. The InSAR technique is the only tech that can notice such minor movements, and Juliet talked of how people are ignorant and claim the ground is a solid platform, but it is not steady.

With this technology, scientists can look out for any movements on the earth’s surface. Paul Rosen, an InSAR NASA pioneer, talked of his experience, claiming that something new will pop-up every time you look on earth. The earth’s monitoring from space is currently outstanding, with many commercial satellites from different countries recording data. Besides, there are more satellites set to launch this year.

InSAR is a powerful technology that is spreading all over the world. InSAR data helps experts monitor the small things happening on earth from space, and many believe this tech will underpin our lives. This technology depends on SAR, which originated as a tool for the military. Its vital mission was to capture data of the planet and could penetrate the cloud. Also, it works perfectly during the day and night. Later, the InSAR was born with the ability to detect any motion on the earth’s surface, and its history dates back over thirty years ago.

Different research teams and experts took in the technology to keep track of the happenings of the planet. In 2019, this technology came in handy during the Bahamas flooding damage. From the current space calendar, it is clear that many countries are working towards the same goal, to launch more satellites into the earth’s orbit. Most of the aim behind the launches is for close monitoring of the planet.

Space

Space satellites provide photos of deadly eruptions from Mount Etna

Earth-orbiting satellites have provided images of Mount Etna spewing lava across Sicily. The incident has been taking place for weeks. Etna is an active volcano mountain in the whole of Europe, and its exposure to eruption started in 2011. the recent series of eruptions began on February 16, 2021. On that date, a volcano was seen erupting, again another series took place after two days, and the last one on February 23, 2021. Fountains of lava could be seen shooting high into the sky, reaching a height of 0.7 kilometers higher than the previous one. Later in the month, the lava shot as high as 1.5 kilometers.

According to the statement released by Marco Neri, an Italian-based volcanologist stated that the recent volcanoes were recorded to be among the most dangerous in the Southeast Crater’s young history. Marco Neri works with Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology.

Earth-observing satellites were close to observe the smoke, lava, and ash coming out of the volcano. On February 18, NASA-US Geological Survey Landsat 8 satellite took a natural picture of the volcano. In the picture, it appeared overlapped with infrared data to spot lava; however, the spots showed how lava had broken through. Besides, on the same date, the European Space Agency’s Copernicus Sentinel-2, which consists of two satellites, took a view of the volcano. The satellite snapped a picture showing bright orange and red lava coming out of the mountain.

On February 23, Mount Etna was seen erupting again. NOAA-20 Satellite that belongs to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration produced the image. NOAA-20 satellite used the VIIRS (Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer) gadget to provide a distinct image of plumes erupting from the volcano. Five days later, Landsat 8 satellite snapped a nigh image on the mountain to depict the lava’s heat signature. The satellite uses a shortwave of infrared bands to facilitate the distinct view of the lava.

On February 25, Landsat 8 satellite took a view of the volcano during the night. The satellite revealed that the lava down below at the base of the mountain contained heat emanating from it.  Those eruptions did not cause a major alarm to the surrounding environments. The Ash that came out of the mountain blocked the Catania Airport and was deposited across Sicily. The only problem here was that the residents had to take care of themselves from the falling ash and rocks.

Energy

AEP and other utilities are planning a recharging network for the electric vehicles

In a scheme that stretches from Tidewater Virginia as well as northern Ohio to west Texas, American Electric Power as well as five other electric utilities intend to develop a network of fast charging points for electric vehicles. It is part of their strategy to encourage the usage of the electric vehicles by increasing the number of charging points in their service areas.

As per a statement issued last week, the Electric Highway Coalition, which includes AEP, Entergy Corporation, Dominion Energy, Duke Energy, Southern Co., as well as the Tennessee Valley Authority, will enable EV drivers to travel seamlessly across the area. According to the press release, Edison Electric Institute predicts that by the year 2030, 18 million electric vehicles will be on American roads. GM revealed earlier this year that by 2035, it would only produce battery-powered cars. Volvo revealed on Tuesday that by the year 2030, it would only produce electric vehicles.

Via an AEP report, many EV owners are worried about the accessibility of charging points during the long road trips, so that the Electric Highway Coalition is an attempt to help them schedule those trips. As the coalition members work to decide final charging point locations, sites alongside major highway routes with convenient highway access and facilities for travelers are now being considered. DC quick chargers will be available at charging stations, allowing drivers to get back on road in about 20-30 minutes. AEP spokesman Scott Blake stated in an email to The Herald-Dispatch that the coalition’s rollout of charging points is still in the implementation and planning phases, so there is no set date for when they will be installed.

Other utilities are being invited to join the alliance in order to expand the network’s scope. The network, as per a map attached to the publication, only covers a small portion of Kentucky. It also excludes northern West Virginia, which is served by FirstEnergy for electricity. “Travelers have had to find out how to move from point A to the point B throughout history. “Whether it’s feeding and watering animals, filling gas tanks, or even now recharging batteries, having convenient places to do these things is crucial,” stated Nicholas K. Akins, chairperson, president, as well as chief executive officer of the AEP. “Through this initiative, we want to show drivers that EVs are a good match for their lifestyle as well as travel plans, no matter where the path takes them.”

By 2030, AEP plans to replace 2,300 cars as well as light-duty trucks with electric vehicles. As more hybrid and electric vehicles become affordable, more medium, as well as heavy-duty vehicles, will be converted. AEP is also collaborating with a small number of customers around its service territories to help them understand the advantages of electrifying their fleets or even business processes.

Energy

Electric vehicles are still performing excellently in the automotive market despite the impediments along their path

The growing demand for electric vehicles by consumers instead of conventional fossil fuel cars has activated automakers to design various cars meeting consumer demands. This year alone will witness OEMs and new companies in the electric vehicle industry, releasing more than 22 new electric vehicle models globally. The automakers stated that some models would be released as standalone entities, while others will be advancements in the existing product line. However, the unleashing of these electric models has activated impediments designed to halt the adoption of the cars. Consumers started recognizing major OEMs and new electric vehicle startups, committing to full electrification at an exponential rate, forcing them to change their mindset and try out this technology.

Although the automakers have thrown their best skills into electric vehicles, the tax credits intended to accelerate these cars’ uptake and the scarcity of electric vehicle charging infrastructure have hindered the adoption of these models by consumers. The past decade had placed a tax credit of $7500 for consumers who purchase electric vehicles to motivate them to buy the cars. In that period, electric vehicle technology had not caught up its spark in America because the industry was at the launch stage. Additionally, the manufacturers who had eyed this sector were few, and the tax credit had a limit of 200000 vehicles in the first production cycle for each company. From 200001, the cars would have a zero-tax credit. This made the bigwigs that had participated in this technology, like Tesla and General Motors, and had already sold 200000 electric vehicles be disqualified from this allowance, raising their electric models’ prices.

Nevertheless, the Biden administration has realized that this regulation has affected the electric vehicle industry and is looking for loopholes and modifications that can help return the tax credits on the cars for companies that have surpassed the threshold. This move will create fairness in the industry allowing the existing and new manufacturers to compete without absolute advantage over each other. However, the adjustment of the tax credit does not solve the problem of scarcity of supporting infrastructure.

Consumers might love the concept of switching from refill stations to recharging stations, but the insufficiency of the charging stations might create time problems. The government and the local leadership must institute mechanisms to ensure the linkage of power grids with charging infrastructure, development of home charging systems, and other mechanisms that will facilitate the short-term deployment of electric vehicles without creating more problems for the consumers.

Energy

Energinet is pressing through the local markets

Energinet, which deals in transmission systems, is preparing to establish local and reliable markets in some areas of Denmark. The company intends on the utilization of mega wind turbines and solar resources to provide electricity to meet the demands of the people. The company is part of a primary pilot project that happened on the island of Lolland. This project involved Danski Energi, Cerius, HOFOR, and Centrica. All these utilities participated in the success of the project. Energinet confirmed that the island can now generate more electricity to sustain the residents and some for transmission to other areas.

The head of flexibility and systems operation at Energinet, Thomas Dalgas Fechtenburg, stated that they initiated this local market to ensure that the electricity utilities supply affordable electricity. On the other hand, Energinet can decide to halt the operations of electricity utilities when there is no rivalry to promote the affordability of the electricity bids. Last year, Energinet mapped the areas where electricity production is higher than consumption, especially if it is generated from solar and wind resources. This move was to ensure they can locate probable sources of power in cases of emergency and transmit it to where it is needed. Energinet stated that scaling up the local production electricity grid can be more expensive than paying for the local market’s existing excesses.

Fechtenburg explained that the local flexibility markets should serve as operating systems for the electricity grids until they have been widened to sustain the green power every hour. The company noted that it is easier and cheaper to establish a solar park than to expand the grid. This concept is what has motivated the expansion of the Lolland project to the other regions of the country. The pilot project expanded through the local flexibility market with 11 sites opening up and establishing about 50MW of power in the process. This capacity is equivalent to 10% of the total consumption on the island. Energinet confirmed that this value is the potential electricity production of the project is explored on a large scale.

Energinet explained that Lolland has managed to establish a subordinate electricity network without causing downtime. More local activations will kick off in the future, and the capacity of megawatts that can be produced analyzed by the company. Energinet told the Danish energy regulator Forsyningstilsynet that it should consider this new market alignment to assist in the development of the program. The company is hopeful that it can achieve the energy production capacity to meet the entire country’s demands.

Energy

Irena highlights seven key areas to accelerate renewables uptake in Jordan

Experts claim that renewable energy is the world’s best way to rebuild itself as the planet continues to struggle with climatic fluctuations. We are talking about the emissions from the industries, energy sector, and transport area. Currently, various administrations are working day and night to figure out ways to deal with climate change. Jordan is also struggling with the same, like most of the areas globally.

Recently, a report came out under IRENA, International Renewable Energy Agency, indicating various policy measures with Jordan’s energy transit to renewable energy. This report results from  It suggests that there exist rare opportunities to motivate the private sector engagement in the country’s efforts to move to renewable energy.

Jordan has a target of 31% share of renewable energy regarding the power sector by 2030. In a statement from Engineer Hala Zawati, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, you learn that the recommendations are according to the latest Energy Strategy plans 2020 to 2030. He continued to explain that there needs to be a strong partnership between the private and public sectors for the project to happen. Also, the country is ready to partner with International allies to make renewable energy increase its popularity in the country.

The report highlights policy action areas that will help increase energy security and diversify in the accelerated uptake of renewable energy. It also explains ideas to help the ministries boost electrification and increase investments in energy transitions from primary institutions. The country started the renewables journey in 2014, where it read around 0%, and in 2020, reports indicate it has risen to 20%. One of the backups that have influenced renewables includes enabling frameworks and policies to rescue in deploying renewables technologies. They include onshore wind technologies and solar photovoltaic.

General Franceso La Camera, IRENA Director, spoke about renewables’ potential and the benefits that it will result in Jordan. They include creating jobs, improving the security of the national energy, reducing energy costs, and leading to sustainable economic growth. Hence, it will boost Jordan to go past the covid-19 pandemic fails.

The report indicates that setting up projects in local financing institutions will help developers to invest in the transition and for the country to meet their needs in different areas. Analysis indicates that Jordan can deal with the transition challenges by ensuring that the development team invests more in performance. The seven key areas to take action in include:

  • Give conditions to help renewables grow in the power section
  • Foster growth of renewables
  • Plan integration of renewable power
  • Give incentives in the renewable sector to motivate more locals
  • Support renewable option in the transport sector
  • Strengthen local industries and create job opportunities
  • Invest more in renewables
Energy Technology

Karma automotive Launches GS-6 series of electric vehicles in New Luxury sector

Karma Automotive (PRNewsFoto/Karma Automotive)

Electric vehicles’ popularity has been rising thanks to the high demand in the industry; hence Karma Automotive has set up a new evolution of luxurious electric cars with the development of the GS-6 Series. This carmaker is California-based and is famous for designing and developing luxurious electric cars. In the recent announcement, the company highlighted details about the GS-6 series. The first model to come to the market is the GS-6. This model will hold a unique and elegant exotic design that is similar to the award-winning Revero GT.

Karma Automotive claims that the car will be available at a pocket-friendly price and is the best option for drivers who hope to achieve the environmental benefits of electric vehicles. Besides, there will be no need to sacrifice design or performance. The CEO of Karma, Ph.D. holder Dr. Lance Zhou spoke about the launch and what people should expect in the new series. He talked about Karma’s primary goal, which is to deliver high-end luxurious cars. Other than that, it involves innovative technologies and also a source of inspiration to drivers with unique and fresh offerings.

He spoke about Karma’s idea of changing the world of mobility to make luxurious electric vehicles more accessible. This product combines a great design, inspiring driving offers, and great technology, and the retail price starts at $83,900. The GS6 will become one of the most competitive vehicles in the new luxury sedan segment. It is currently available in three variants, including standard, luxury, and sport. Also, the company aims to invest in a pure battery electric vehicle. This brand is Karma’s first pure battery-electric vehicle which will be available at $79,000.

All the models in the GS-6 have one thing in common. The vehicles feature unique craftsmanship, and the design of Karma Automotive is popular, but they still include a high-tech customization that makes every brand deliver a personal touch. The GS-6 Series includes convenience and safety features, including ADAS, Advanced Driver Assistance System, Adaptive Cruise Control , hands-off warning, steering wheel response, and the Lane keep support. It includes comfortable features, including power side-view mirrors, airbags, Bluetooth, cameras, control audio, and other things.

This new series will include Karma’s exclusive 8-year warranty and class-leading powertrain. The assembling took place in Karma’s innovation Customization Center in California and includes world-class engineering, customization, design, and manufacturing services. Other than that, it includes electrification platforms. The team includes a 400 kW 2-motor system that combines drivability, efficiency, and outstanding performance. Generally, the GS-6 has a setup that blends 550 lb-ft torque and 536 horsepower.

Other than fantastic technology, this car includes a unique and elegant design. Not to mention, it incorporates all security measures. Invest in one of these fantastic cars for an elegant look and exemplary performance.

Science Space

Tianwen-1 gets into orbit around Mars

Tianwen-1 has entered orbit. This is the first Chinese interplanetary mission. Tianwen-1 burned its thrusters in 15 minutes at around 6:52 a.m. Eastern.  This allowed the spacecraft that weighs five tonnes to reduce speed to be captured by Mars gravitationally. The Mars orbit insertion was developed to put Tianwen-1 into the orbit of 400 by 180000KM. Tianwen-1 inclined by 10-degree and has an orbital time of 10 days.

China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp. said that Tianwen would lower its orbit for Mars observations. It is also expected to start preparing for the entry and landing trial of a 240KG solar-powered rover, which will be held in May or June. At bout 265KM from the Earth’s surface, the orbiter will approach, enabling a high-resolution camera to capture images with a resolution of 0.05 meters per pixel.

Tianwen-1 joins Hope, the United Arab Emirates’ mission that reached orbit on Tuesday around the Red Planet. On 18th February, NASA’s Perseverance rover made a soft landing. Some of the spacecraft that had failed before during the orbital insertion stage of the mission include the Japanese, Soviet, and the US. For instance, in 1999, NASA’s Mars Climate Orbiter was near Mars, but the mission was interrupted. The Soviet Mars 4 did not burn its engines, making it go past Mars.

Science objectives

Tianwen-1 is developed such that it will be able to gather diverse data on the Martian surface and from orbit. A planetary scientist at the China University of Geosciences, Long Xiao, said that Tianwen-1 has 13 scientific payloads to help study the following: topography and Martian morphology, surface materials’ composition, surface regolith, ionosphere characteristics, environment, climate, and magnetic field. It will also help to search for the water ice with radars.

Long said that the main intention of Tianwen-1 is searching and mapping the water ice distribution on the subsurface and surface. Tianwen-1 has two autonomous sounding radars. One onboard the orbiter for carrying out a global survey with the primary focus being on high latitude regions. The other is placed on the rover. The two will offer more reliable data than a single one since radar data interpretation and processing are complex processes.

An associate professor who works at Macau University of Science and Technology, Zhang Xiaoping, said that using the radar system will help measure the Martian surface’s subsurface structure like the buried water ice. He added that this is essential as it will aid in studying Mars’ underlying geologic structures.

Space

Satellites overtake balloons in leading the internet technology

Satellites reached their peak usage when they gained entrance into internet connectivity in areas where the internet is unavailable. Initially, they were the most expensive and the slowest in broadband services before the pandemic brought a new perspective of this concept.

Moreover, high technology companies decided to venture into this technology with the likes of SpaceX and OneWeb developing satellite constellations to provide broadband services. Google had initiated the Loon company to develop network balloons for internet coverage in remote and sidelined areas. Another company that deviated from balloon technology is Facebook. The company halted the Aquila project that intended to run the internet drones two years ago.

Companies like Elon Musk’s SpaceX decided to develop satellites to provide internet services. Moreover, satellites have demonstrated that they can be relied upon when the weather changes, unlike the balloons, which would be less effective in bad weather.

Big satellites in the low-Earth orbit have the potential to provide internet to remote areas globally. Satellites have proved to offer high-speed internet connection with low latency. The Starlink constellation will dealing with 42000 satellites that will provide broadband internet connectivity for the UK and North American people. The rival to SpaceX, OneWeb, is also deploying constellation to provide internet connection services.

Another company that declared its intention of offering broadband internet connectivity is Amazon, which is deploying 3000 satellites to serve its customers through the Kuiper project. However, these mega-constellations have angered the astronomer who loves monitoring the systems of the cosmos from Earth.

The astronomers argue that the satellites hinder them from viewing the stars and confuse them to be stars. Dr. Alice Girman, an astronomer, stated that the satellites are going into space in huge quantities that are dangerous, with the industry defending itself as the provider of internet services. She emphasized that the industries behind these projects should stop rallying behind the philanthropy concept and accept that they are making profits from this business.

Gorman explained that satellites are not the answer to all the problems facing Earth. She pointed out that some areas for internet services’ inaccessibility are because they have not witnessed terrestrial infrastructure installations.

The assistant professor of astronomy at the University of Regina, Samantha Lawler, is in support of the arguments raised by these astronomers stating that the satellites reflect light, hindering the observation of stars. Elon Musk came to the support of satellite companies stating that there are about 4900 satellites in space and no incidence of satellite obscurity has been reported. He tweeted that astronomers should stop making excuses to hinder space exploration.