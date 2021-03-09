AEP and other utilities are planning a recharging network for the electric vehicles

In a scheme that stretches from Tidewater Virginia as well as northern Ohio to west Texas, American Electric Power as well as five other electric utilities intend to develop a network of fast charging points for electric vehicles. It is part of their strategy to encourage the usage of the electric vehicles by increasing the number of charging points in their service areas.

As per a statement issued last week, the Electric Highway Coalition, which includes AEP, Entergy Corporation, Dominion Energy, Duke Energy, Southern Co., as well as the Tennessee Valley Authority, will enable EV drivers to travel seamlessly across the area. According to the press release, Edison Electric Institute predicts that by the year 2030, 18 million electric vehicles will be on American roads. GM revealed earlier this year that by 2035, it would only produce battery-powered cars. Volvo revealed on Tuesday that by the year 2030, it would only produce electric vehicles.

Via an AEP report, many EV owners are worried about the accessibility of charging points during the long road trips, so that the Electric Highway Coalition is an attempt to help them schedule those trips. As the coalition members work to decide final charging point locations, sites alongside major highway routes with convenient highway access and facilities for travelers are now being considered. DC quick chargers will be available at charging stations, allowing drivers to get back on road in about 20-30 minutes. AEP spokesman Scott Blake stated in an email to The Herald-Dispatch that the coalition’s rollout of charging points is still in the implementation and planning phases, so there is no set date for when they will be installed.

Other utilities are being invited to join the alliance in order to expand the network’s scope. The network, as per a map attached to the publication, only covers a small portion of Kentucky. It also excludes northern West Virginia, which is served by FirstEnergy for electricity. “Travelers have had to find out how to move from point A to the point B throughout history. “Whether it’s feeding and watering animals, filling gas tanks, or even now recharging batteries, having convenient places to do these things is crucial,” stated Nicholas K. Akins, chairperson, president, as well as chief executive officer of the AEP. “Through this initiative, we want to show drivers that EVs are a good match for their lifestyle as well as travel plans, no matter where the path takes them.”

By 2030, AEP plans to replace 2,300 cars as well as light-duty trucks with electric vehicles. As more hybrid and electric vehicles become affordable, more medium, as well as heavy-duty vehicles, will be converted. AEP is also collaborating with a small number of customers around its service territories to help them understand the advantages of electrifying their fleets or even business processes.