Fleets of radar satellites monitoring movements on earth better

Having the ability to watch all the happenings of the planet via space is no secret a blessing. East Africa is popularly known as the cradle of humanity, but even this geologically active region has some volcanoes rising. For years, few of them were under close monitoring for warnings of a potential eruption. Still, experts were confident that they were dormant until Juliet Biggs took a closer look at the situation.

Juliet Biggs is a popular geophysicist from the University of Bristol who uses the Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar technique to detect Earth surface movements. Together with her team, she took a series of studies to analyze East African volcanoes from satellite data. Her report indicates that fourteen of these volcanoes have been shrinking or growing for the last five years. This fact proves that there is either magma or water flowing to the underground, and the volcanoes are not entirely dormant.

Biggs stated that the data has changed how experts view these volcanoes from something sleeping to something active. One of the Corbetti volcano volcanoes in Ethiopia, where the country has placed this volcano in its geological hazard monitoring network. The InSAR technique is the only tech that can notice such minor movements, and Juliet talked of how people are ignorant and claim the ground is a solid platform, but it is not steady.

With this technology, scientists can look out for any movements on the earth’s surface. Paul Rosen, an InSAR NASA pioneer, talked of his experience, claiming that something new will pop-up every time you look on earth. The earth’s monitoring from space is currently outstanding, with many commercial satellites from different countries recording data. Besides, there are more satellites set to launch this year.

InSAR is a powerful technology that is spreading all over the world. InSAR data helps experts monitor the small things happening on earth from space, and many believe this tech will underpin our lives. This technology depends on SAR, which originated as a tool for the military. Its vital mission was to capture data of the planet and could penetrate the cloud. Also, it works perfectly during the day and night. Later, the InSAR was born with the ability to detect any motion on the earth’s surface, and its history dates back over thirty years ago.

Different research teams and experts took in the technology to keep track of the happenings of the planet. In 2019, this technology came in handy during the Bahamas flooding damage. From the current space calendar, it is clear that many countries are working towards the same goal, to launch more satellites into the earth’s orbit. Most of the aim behind the launches is for close monitoring of the planet.