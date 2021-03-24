Here’s how Delhi plans to go about the transition to electric vehicles

Last year witnessed a new quest by Delhi in its desire to minimize the emissions coming from the transportation sector. The city came up with the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy, whose purpose is to ensure that a quarter of the new vehicles being registered in the next four years would be battery electric vehicles (BEVs).

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal explained that this is the most appropriate way to ensure they sequester the level of emissions that enter the atmosphere through Delhi. Moreover, the plan would require electric vehicle charging stations for the smooth transition to these emission-free models. The city’s power chief Satyendra Jain stated that the government is focusing on installing not less than 500 electric vehicle charging points in over 100 locations. Additionally, the electric vehicle chargers would be installed in about 20% of the parking spaces.

Phase 1 will be involving the development of 100 electric vehicle charging bays and battery swapping stations. Each of the stations will have enough space for five vehicles simultaneously charging, especially in the land managed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). Furthermore, the stations will be located 3km apart to ensure that even the cars with the lowest mileage range are adequately served.

The agency charged with running this program is the Delhi Transco Limited (DTL) that has opened up about receiving bids from private entities to develop the project. These regulations also apply to the private charging points to ensure that they tackle this solution from both sides. Several locations have also been targeted for the municipal corporations to fit in this mix.

The DDC vice-chairperson, Jasmine Shah, stated that this project’s tender would be ready for delivery by April. The party involved will develop the charging stations and start receiving the amount to cater to the costs incurred by offering customers services. Companies that would likely win the tenders are those that will be offering the service at affordable rates. Shah added that over 60 companies had demonstrated interest in this project. The tender requires those who procure them to deliver, develop, initiate and maintain their Electrical Vehicle Charging Station and the other activities.

Additionally, the Delhi government will be supplying electrical infrastructure and ensuring that the bays are integrated with the electricity grid. It will offer cash for the development of slow charging points in private charging stations. Hopefully, these and more strategies can keep the sector alive and running through the decade to support electric vehicles’ switch.