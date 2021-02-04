High-pressure heat exchanger from BENTELER expected to reduce the charging time for electric vehicle batteries

The mileage range of electric vehicles and the time taken to recharge their batteries are among the things that are annoying the electric vehicle drivers and possibly some of the reasons why some people don’t want to purchase them. The executive vice president of BENTELER Automotive, Dr. Rainer Lübbers, stated these are some of the complaints that the customers have raised which most of the industry players are forcing their way around it by, for instance, developing numerous electric vehicle charging stations and doing more research on the substitute elements for the electric vehicle batteries that they manufacture. Customers think that these factors hinder the flexibility and mobility of electric vehicles, making them restrain even from purchasing the cheap second-hand models.

Electric vehicle manufacturers ought to develop batteries or work around the technology that ensures the cars charge for a short time without increasing the costs that the drivers were hoping would end with ICE cars. Moreover, the idea of fast-charging units has been dejected because this concept not only heats the batteries but also reduces their durability. Nevertheless, BENTELER has emerged with a variant technology that ensures fast cooling of the batteries after they have gone through fast-charging. The technology is high-pressure heat exchangers. The exchangers are small, compact, and powerful to sustain the cooling process.

The BENTELER high-pressure heat exchanger is fitted into the air-conditioning circuit to combine the two concepts and increase the system’s cooling power as it undergoes fast-charging. The developer of this technology, Jens-Eike Jesau, stated that this ideology minimizes the charging time and maintains the integrity of the battery. The cooling medium in these BENTELER high-pressure heat exchangers is carbon dioxide. The coolant, which is labelled R744, is converted to a liquid to ensure it flows in the system as it enters the cooler. The heat generated by the battery in the charging procedure is absorbed by the liquefied carbon dioxide making it evaporated. Luckily, the sealed equipment contains this evaporate carbon dioxide from entering the environment.

Lübbers explained that the cooling capability of the coolant is high compared to the standard heat exchangers. He added that they are happy to provide this technology to the electric vehicle manufacturers for installation to encourage consumers’ uptake. The company’s systems experts have supported this technology, calling it a global breakthrough that will accelerate the minimization of carbon emissions once the electric vehicles enter the market.