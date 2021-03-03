Irena highlights seven key areas to accelerate renewables uptake in Jordan

Experts claim that renewable energy is the world’s best way to rebuild itself as the planet continues to struggle with climatic fluctuations. We are talking about the emissions from the industries, energy sector, and transport area. Currently, various administrations are working day and night to figure out ways to deal with climate change. Jordan is also struggling with the same, like most of the areas globally.

Recently, a report came out under IRENA, International Renewable Energy Agency, indicating various policy measures with Jordan’s energy transit to renewable energy. This report results from It suggests that there exist rare opportunities to motivate the private sector engagement in the country’s efforts to move to renewable energy.

Jordan has a target of 31% share of renewable energy regarding the power sector by 2030. In a statement from Engineer Hala Zawati, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, you learn that the recommendations are according to the latest Energy Strategy plans 2020 to 2030. He continued to explain that there needs to be a strong partnership between the private and public sectors for the project to happen. Also, the country is ready to partner with International allies to make renewable energy increase its popularity in the country.

The report highlights policy action areas that will help increase energy security and diversify in the accelerated uptake of renewable energy. It also explains ideas to help the ministries boost electrification and increase investments in energy transitions from primary institutions. The country started the renewables journey in 2014, where it read around 0%, and in 2020, reports indicate it has risen to 20%. One of the backups that have influenced renewables includes enabling frameworks and policies to rescue in deploying renewables technologies. They include onshore wind technologies and solar photovoltaic.

General Franceso La Camera, IRENA Director, spoke about renewables’ potential and the benefits that it will result in Jordan. They include creating jobs, improving the security of the national energy, reducing energy costs, and leading to sustainable economic growth. Hence, it will boost Jordan to go past the covid-19 pandemic fails.

The report indicates that setting up projects in local financing institutions will help developers to invest in the transition and for the country to meet their needs in different areas. Analysis indicates that Jordan can deal with the transition challenges by ensuring that the development team invests more in performance. The seven key areas to take action in include: