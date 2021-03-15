ISRO creates radar for the US-India satellite mission partnership and recently shipped to NASA

Different space companies are achieving milestones every day and making the future of the space industry interesting. The Indian Space Research Organization recently shipped the S-band radar to the NASA headquarters. This invention is a collaborative venture between ISRO and NASA, where India produces an S-band while NASA develops the L-band for the NISAR Mission (Nasa-Isro Synthetic Aperture Radar). The NISAR satellite comprises two dual-frequency bands whose main goal is to observe the planet’s landscape and other global features, maintaining a high resolution.

In NASA’s official statement, the agency explained that the NISAR mission would capture the planet’s ever-changing ecosystems, ice masses, and dynamic surfaces, giving information about natural disasters and rising sea levels and hosts many applications. This mission involves two well-connected frequency bands, the L-band and the S-band, where the radar will map the earth surface less than a centimetre with a 12-days regular when ascending and descending.

Recently, ISRO sent the radar to NASA headquarters to allow their development team to integrate the L-band. The process is complex, and it will take NASA months to complete, while ISRO expects the complete version by April next year. ISRO will take several measures, including testing, to ensure that the satellite is function before sending it into space.

The NISAR satellite is the world’s most expensive satellite currently existing, with an investment of over 5000 rupees crore. Good things come to people who invest more, and this satellite deserves all the praise. It will work on improving different sectors helping customers find solutions to existing problems.

This partnership dates back to 2014, September 30th, in Canada, between a NASA administrator and then chairman of ISRO. The NISAR satellite is scheduled to launch by the end of 2022 from the ISRO Sriharikota spaceport. This launch centre is in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore District, located 100km north of Chennai. Unlike other earth observation satellite, NISAR will use advanced radar imaging to detect and determine the planet most complex processes.

NASA explained that this mission would help people manage natural resources better and avoid disasters. Also, scientists will get reliable and accurate data to work with and understand some of the earth’s complex processes. Another major sector that this satellite will assist is climate change. It will learn different ecosystems trends and will have an impact on climate change. The data will come in handy in the coming years as the world works on transiting clean energy. With the data, experts can learn of the areas to prioritise and if the changes they implement are functional or a failure. The ISRO-NASA partnership is something all are looking up to hoping for innovations and a brighter future.