Karma automotive Launches GS-6 series of electric vehicles in New Luxury sector

Electric vehicles’ popularity has been rising thanks to the high demand in the industry; hence Karma Automotive has set up a new evolution of luxurious electric cars with the development of the GS-6 Series. This carmaker is California-based and is famous for designing and developing luxurious electric cars. In the recent announcement, the company highlighted details about the GS-6 series. The first model to come to the market is the GS-6. This model will hold a unique and elegant exotic design that is similar to the award-winning Revero GT.

Karma Automotive claims that the car will be available at a pocket-friendly price and is the best option for drivers who hope to achieve the environmental benefits of electric vehicles. Besides, there will be no need to sacrifice design or performance. The CEO of Karma, Ph.D. holder Dr. Lance Zhou spoke about the launch and what people should expect in the new series. He talked about Karma’s primary goal, which is to deliver high-end luxurious cars. Other than that, it involves innovative technologies and also a source of inspiration to drivers with unique and fresh offerings.

He spoke about Karma’s idea of changing the world of mobility to make luxurious electric vehicles more accessible. This product combines a great design, inspiring driving offers, and great technology, and the retail price starts at $83,900. The GS6 will become one of the most competitive vehicles in the new luxury sedan segment. It is currently available in three variants, including standard, luxury, and sport. Also, the company aims to invest in a pure battery electric vehicle. This brand is Karma’s first pure battery-electric vehicle which will be available at $79,000.

All the models in the GS-6 have one thing in common. The vehicles feature unique craftsmanship, and the design of Karma Automotive is popular, but they still include a high-tech customization that makes every brand deliver a personal touch. The GS-6 Series includes convenience and safety features, including ADAS, Advanced Driver Assistance System, Adaptive Cruise Control , hands-off warning, steering wheel response, and the Lane keep support. It includes comfortable features, including power side-view mirrors, airbags, Bluetooth, cameras, control audio, and other things.

This new series will include Karma’s exclusive 8-year warranty and class-leading powertrain. The assembling took place in Karma’s innovation Customization Center in California and includes world-class engineering, customization, design, and manufacturing services. Other than that, it includes electrification platforms. The team includes a 400 kW 2-motor system that combines drivability, efficiency, and outstanding performance. Generally, the GS-6 has a setup that blends 550 lb-ft torque and 536 horsepower.

Other than fantastic technology, this car includes a unique and elegant design. Not to mention, it incorporates all security measures. Invest in one of these fantastic cars for an elegant look and exemplary performance.