Karnataka has ambitious plans for the uptake of electric vehicles by its residents

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwathnarayan stated that the region has ambitious strategies that will facilitate the quick uptake of electric vehicles and ensure that the subsequent operations related to it are successful. The switch to electric vehicles has become vital because the internal combustion engine cars are fading out of the market at a high rate. Moreover, there is an increase in fuel price and the quest to minimize greenhouse gas emissions emerging from the transportation sector. Ashwathnarayan added that those who took up the electric vehicles have proved that the cars can meet the citizens’ demands at affordable prices without affecting the safety of the customers.

Ashwathnarayan explained that they could also develop electronics, information technology, and biotechnology utilities to support cars’ uptake. Additionally, they can utilize this technology to develop electric vehicles’ supportive structures like electric vehicle charging stations and charge points. The technical areas that they can explore include cloud computing, the Internet of Things, renewable energy, automation, and some operations digitization. He noted that making changes in these operations can help eliminate the traditionally inefficient systems and replace them with advanced and effective technologies. The Deputy Chief Minister’s remarks emerged in their panel discussion under the topic Governing Goods on the Move, which is included in the Global Technology Governance Summit 2021 as part of the strategies designed to turn around the economic situation.

Ashwathnarayan submitted that his government has other projects that it should have explored to allow for the switch to clean energy, but they didn’t become fruitful. One of the projects is the train project that would have increased the Metro train network in Bengaluru to cover various areas. The minister noted that they could have utilized more Metro stations by offering cycles and bikes on hire and other subscription services to minimize the traffic on the roads. These strategies call for significant investment in logistics infrastructure and reliable supply chains. These mechanisms will help make the dream of India becoming a clean energy nation come alive.

Additionally, they can eliminate the common notion among citizens that the electric vehicles would eject most of the employed people out of their positions. Implementing the strategies will create new employment opportunities that take up the labor from the fading sectors. Finally, the development of charging stations and points will resolve the mileage range anxiety that most people were afraid to witness.