SirajPower inks a 7MW renewable energy deal with the Al Shirawi Group

SirajPower, a leading solar energy provider in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has partnered with Al Shirawi Group in a solar project to install a 7-megawatt solar farm. The solar modules will be installed on the rooftop of three facilities belonging to the Emirates Printing Press. Al Shirawi Group is a conglomerate company held by Dubai-based Oasis Investment Company. It deals with printing services, manufacturing, engineering, trading, transport, logistics, marketing and distribution, contracting, and educational services. The firm also has an interest in the oil and gas sector.

The project will be a long-term deal and will cover an area of 56,000 square meters. The rooftop solar array will produce approximately 10.6 gigawatts-hours (GWh) of green energy per year, which will reduce carbon emission by 7,000 metric tons. “We continue to take the lead in the local energy sector with another significant deal signed with Al Shirawi Group, a prominent local and regional market player,” stated Mohammed Abdulghaffar Hussain, who serves as the Chairman of SirajPower.

“Over a very short time, many local conglomerates have joined our journey to a greener economy, and this further strengthens our position as the preferred solar partner for major UAE groups. The current momentum from these important established companies gives a strong message to the market as it showcases the private sector’s commitment to achieving national priorities,” added Hussain.

Al Shirawi Group gushed over the good track record of SirajPower in working with reputable UAE firms such as Mir Hashem Khoory Group, Al Ghurair, Bin Dasmal Group, as well as Airlink International. Mohamed Al Shirawi, the group’s chairman, said the renewable energy giant had demonstrated successful projects with other conglomerates.

The good name influenced his company in picking SirajPower as a partner in the solar project. “We want to continue growing our core business more sustainably while contributing to UAE’s green economy,” said Al Shirawi. “SirajPower’s impressive track record of successfully working with reputable UAE conglomerates from various industries played a key role in our decision,” added Al Shirawi.

Al Shirawi Group is one of the largest companies in the Gulf Cooperation Council, with over ten thousand workers and thirty firms across several sectors. SirajPower will double its solar assets to 100MWp when this project goes online. In 2020, the firm secured a 1.8 MWp solar rooftop project from Al Ghurair Group. The solar dealer will design, construct, operate and maintain about 4,500 solar panels plant that will generate 3GWh of electricity. “Together with our existing and new partners, we want to support our country in its next phase of development where clean energy plays a central role,” said Hussain.