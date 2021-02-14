Slovakia plans to send its second satellite to space

Slovakia made history a while back after launching its first satellite to space. A lot of people have been looking forward to their second mission to launch a satellite to space. This wait has come to an end recently after their latest announcement. The second satellite from Slovakia will start its orbiting journey in the Earth’s orbit this autumn.

It goes by the name of GRBAlpha and is an international project. The satellite’s shape is cubic and measures 10 by 10 by 10 cm. currently, this popular satellite is located in Moscow, where it is waiting for its grand launch. The satellite will go onboard on one of Russia’s space rockets, whose launching area is the Baikonur Cosmodrome. Its launching date month on the space calendar is between March and April.

The Project coordinator, Miroslav Smelko, in an interview explained the primary role of this satellite. He stated that its core task is to support amateur radio activities. Not the mention the promotion Of Slovakia abroad. This satellite comes after its predecessor, the skCUBE, which liftoff to the Earth’s orbit in 2017. The satellite made a name for Slovakia after deploying over a million data packets and also responding to 544 commands from the team on the ground. All these tasks took place 569 days after its launch when it was active on the Earth’s orbit. However, it went silent. Experts claim that the main cause for its interference was overheating by radiation.

For the Amateur radio experiment, the satellite will be carrying a transmitter with two frequency bands. The transmitter will be able to transmit a regular beacon with a call sign in Morse code and the basic telemetry in the digital mode. Also, this device should give a retranslation function. With these primary functions, the amateur radio stations can comfortably communicate with another which is not around the direct radio signal.

Part of the experiment gives credit to Norbert Werner, an astrophysicist. This scientist aims to verify some new possibilities of monitoring gravitational waves about the detection of gamma-ray bursts in orbit. Smelko went ahead to speak about plans for the experiment. If these experiments are functional, then they plan on moving to different nanosatellites to create detectors in various orbits.

This project is an international project whose main developers include Slovakia, Hungary, and Japan. It was backed up by different companies, organizations, and the Slovak University of Technology, Bratislava. In 2019, the project became the first runners up in the nanosatellite launch competition under the International Aeronautical Federation and Russian GK Launch Services. With that, the project received a 75% discount on space launch dealing. This project confirms the potential of Slovakia in regards to space matters.