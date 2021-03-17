US mobile payload company called Globalstar intends to develop an Earth station in SW Estonia

The United States mobile satellite company called Globalstar is preparing to roll out an earth station in southwestern Estonia. The Saarde municipality newspaper, Parnu Postimees, stated this in one of their weekly publishes. Globalstar is waiting for the municipality to approve the project by issuing a construction permit in the meeting coming up next week. Globalstar is a trader on the New York stock exchange operating some low-Earth orbit satellites.

The company provides communications services to its clients with the help of these satellites. The request for a construction permit was handled by an Estonian construction company called AS Merko Ehitus earlier last month. The company has the responsibility of ensuring that the mobile satellite communications earth station is ready for operations. The preliminary design for the project, which will facilitate the construction permit’s acquisition, has reached its conclusion stage after Globalstar’s subsidiary Globalstar Europe SAS is working on it.

Globalstar procured the 2.3-hectare land where this earth station will be developed through the municipality and is hopeful of acquiring the construction permit in a similar manner. Mayor Andres Annast of this municipality explained that the company had submitted several copies of the proposal to the Estonian estate institutions.

These institutions will send their comments to the municipal offices for inclusion in the construction permit procession. This project will help develop one of the over 20 connection sites for satellites around the Earth. This move ensures that the mobile satellite traffic in Europe is reduced. The Globalstar satellite communications are helpful by the government and public entities in special industries like healthcare and the military. The satellites can help improve the maritime portfolio, construction activities, and agricultural operations in the public spectacle.

The Saarde municipality revealed that the earth station would be composed of the control building and three dome antennas with a circumferential diameter of eight meters and suspended on artificial structures. A minimum of two technicians will be observing the data streaming in at the control station.

The engineers managed to eliminate the exposure of the antennas to earthly influences through the dome shape and focusing the radio emissions directly overhead at the satellite orbital path in space. Additionally, a 10 degrees allowance for the satellites ensures that they only monitor the signals from the satellite and can differentiate from those of the cosmic influences. Finally, the development of the earth station will attract more clients to take up the services that Globalstar is offering.